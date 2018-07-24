India extends $200 mn credit lines to Rwanda as PM Modi meets Prez Kagame

India on Tuesday extended $200 million lines of credit to as held wide-ranging talks with President Paul and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in trade and agriculture sectors.

After the one-on-one talks with president Kagame, Modi, the first Indian to visit the East African country, announced that India will soon open its mission in

We are going to open a High Commission in This will not only establish communication between our respective governments but also enable facilities for consular, passport, visa, Modi said at a joint press statement.

He noted that India and Rwanda relationships have stood the test of time.

It is a matter of honour for us that India has stood with Rwanda in their economic development journey, Modi said, adding that India will continue to back Rwanda's development.

The two countries signed agreements on leather and allied areas and agricultural research.

India also extended two lines of credit -- one of $100 million for development of industrial parks and Kigali special economic zone (SEZ) in Rwanda and another one for $100 million for agriculture.

Besides one-to-one meeting, the two leaders also participated in delegation-level talks to strengthen partnership in trade and investment, capacity building, development partnership and people to people ties.

President in his remarks said Modi's visit represents a milestone between the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Rwanda and India.

Modi arrived in Rwanda tonight on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour as part of India's outreach to the resource-rich continent, soon after Chinese President visited Kigali.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the where he was received by President He was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport.

"A historic visit starts with a special gesture. President @PaulKagame personally welcomed PM @narendramodi to Rwanda," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

His two-day state visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest-growing economies -- assumes significance as it could boost India's strategic ties with this country.

"A special gesture by a close friend and a strategic partner! Prime Minister @narenderamodi personally received by Rwandan President @PaulKagame at # on the first leg of his three-nation tour. First-ever visit by an Indian PM to Rwanda," had tweeted.

Modi will also meet the business leaders and the Indian communities here.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will visit the and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame.