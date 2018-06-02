Modi in Singapore: National Orchid Garden names a flower after PM

JUST IN
The Prime Minister also visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman and participated in prayers later in the day

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

An orchid was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Saturday.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Singapore.

"Dendrobrium Narendra Modi - an orchid named after PM @narendramodi on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden in Singapore," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"A strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorescences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers," he said.

The distinguished and well-twisted petals of the orchid are mahogany, while sepals are reddish brown and lined with a fine margin. They are beautifully complimented with an attractive dark purple lip.

Later, the prime minister visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman and participated in prayers.

"Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM @narendramodi visited the Mariamman Temple," Kumar said.

Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from the Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases. The temple is located in the heart of Chinatown.
First Published: Sat, June 02 2018. 11:51 IST

