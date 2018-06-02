Modi in Singapore: National Orchid Garden names a flower after PM

An orchid was named after Prime Minister to mark his visit to the Orchid Garden of on Saturday.

Modi is on a three-day visit to

"Dendrobrium - an orchid named after PM @narendramodi on the occasion of his visit to the Orchid Garden in Singapore," Spokesperson tweeted.





"A strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorescences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers," he said.

The distinguished and well-twisted petals of the orchid are mahogany, while sepals are reddish brown and lined with a fine margin. They are beautifully complimented with an attractive dark purple lip.

Later, the prime minister visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple and participated in prayers.

"Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM @narendramodi visited the Mariamman Temple," Kumar said.

Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from the Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases. The temple is located in the heart of Chinatown.