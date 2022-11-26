Together with India, US will work to bring justice: Blinken on 26/11

On the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the US said that it would continue to work with India and other international partners to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.

"We express our deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims lost in this act of cruelty, including 6 American citizens," said US Secretary of State, .

"As we mark 14 years since the horrific attacks of 26/11, we join people in India and around the world in mourning the lives lost. Together with India and other international partners, we will continue to work to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks," he added.

Blinken also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for convening this important meeting and for India's leadership on terrorism and counter-terrorism.

"Thank You, Minister Jaishankar for convening this important meeting and for India's leadership on terrorism and counter-terrorism - Not only as the Chair of the United Nations 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee but also of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee, as well as, the robust engagement in the 1267 Committee on ISIL and Al Qaeda," said Blinken.

"As we mark 14 years since the horrific attacks of 26/11, we join people in India and around the world in mourning the lives lost. 141 Indians, 6 Americans and victims from 15 other countries, from every region of the world, as well as, many Mumbaikers, Americans, and other wounded - with scars visible and invisible," he added.

The US State Secretary also called to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of India, and all nations that lost people on that day. But we must do more than mourn. We have a responsibility to the victims, and people everywhere, to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds. That's what the US has been working to do with India and other international partners for the past 14 years," said Blinken.

He said that when we allow the architects of these attacks to go unpunished, we send a message to terrorists everywhere that their heinous crimes will be tolerated.

"Many members of the Security Council, including the US, have adopted our own sanctions against the terrorists behind these attacks. But, our accountability efforts are more effective when we act together, which is why we have worked with India to put forward nominations to designate several terrorists through the UN 1267 Committee," said Blinken.

He also said that all the relevant parties should support these designations; no nation should stand in their way.

"Beyond ensuring full accountability for 26/11, we also have a responsibility to prevent future attacks like it. That requires addressing new and emerging threats, such as terrorists' increasing abuse of technologies and the Internet to finance and plan attacks, store assets, and radicalize and recruit members," added Blinken.

He said that the US is working with the private sector to address these vulnerabilities - from getting financial technology companies to enhance and enforce policies aimed at preventing their illicit use - to helping platforms ensure they are not hosting terrorist content and spreading hate.

"But we can't do it alone, and we are ready to work with all governments, multilateral bodies, and companies in this effort," said Blinken.

Over 40 mission heads and international organisations visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser, ahead of India assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The guests received a colourful welcome. The delegates took a tour of the Cellular Jail, where Veer Savarkar was lodged during pre-independent India.

"It's greatly appreciated the role India is playing in terms of leadership in helping bring countries together in the global fight against terrorism," said Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, on 26/11 Mumbai attacks

"Egypt has been at the forefront of combating terrorism. We all countries have to come together to fight terrorism," said Wael Hamed, Ambassador of Egypt to India.

The much-awaited meetings of the G20 Presidency are being held in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Before the Meeting, the delegates went to Kala Patthar beach, took part in the yoga session, and participated in a beach-cleaning activity in Swaraj Dweep Island.

New Delhi is organising meetings throughout the country on a pan-India basis, as it is the PM's vision that the G20 presidency of India should be a participative process in which everybody feels that it is his presidency.

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1.

