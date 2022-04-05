India generates 3.5 mn tonnes plastic waste annually: Environment minister

India is generating 3.5 million tonnes of annually, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday as he launched several green initiatives for management.

Speaking at the launch of mascot 'Prakriti' to spread awareness among masses about small changes that can be sustainably adopted in lifestyle for a better environment, Yadav urged everyone to join the efforts to beat and work towards a better future.

"Plastic has become one of the most pressing environmental issues that we are facing today. India is generating about 3.5 million tonnes of annually and the per capita plastic waste generation has almost doubled over the last five years.

" adversely affects our ecosystems and is also linked to air pollution," he said.

The minister also launched several initiatives like National Dashboard on Elimination of Single Use Plastic and Plastic Waste Management to bring all stakeholders, including central ministries, departments, states and Union Territories, at one place and track the progress made for elimination of single-use plastic (SUP) and effective management of such waste.

Another initiative that was launched was Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal for plastic Packaging for improving accountability, traceability, transparency and facilitating ease of reporting compliance to EPR obligations by producers, importers and brand-owners.

A mobile app for Single Use Plastics Grievance Redressal was also launched to empower citizens to check sale/usage/manufacturing of SUP in their area and tackle the plastic menace.

The various green initiatives taken by Ministry of Environment and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure effective Plastic Waste Management (PWM) in the country, were launched at the event, which was also attended by Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey and senior officials of the government.

To tackle the challenge of plastic pollution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's pledge to phase out single-use plastics by 2022.

"Taking the momentum forward" and stressing on the need for active public participation, Yadav also administered 'Swachh Bharat Harit Bharat Green Pledge' to the gathering.

He appreciated the innovative solutions developed by start-ups, entrepreneurs and students in the India Plastic ChallengeHackathon 2021, highlighting the immense talent and potential of India's youth.

Yadav said India sends a message of hope and optimism that humanity can meet the challenges posed by climate change and will be a part of the solution to climate change.

