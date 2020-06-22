Covid-19 Factoid: A ray of hope for India as daily recovered cases increase

The global count of confirmed cases stands at almost 9 million, 467,418 people have lost their lives in the pandemic till now, while 4.8 million people have managed to beat the virus. Two countries, the US and Brazil, have more than a million million cases each in the world.

In India, there are now more than 400,00 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 169,451 are still active. Recoveries, currently at 227,755, are growing well and have improved India’s recovery rate to over 55 per cent. There have been 13,254 fatalities in the country because of the virus.

Here are some graphs mapping the pandemic:

#1. Brazil crossed 50,000 fatalities

The death toll of Brazil has now crossed 50,000, second highest in the world. While the first 10,000 deaths took more than 50 days to register, every subsequent 10,000 fatalities have taken much fewer number of days. The last two times, each 10,000 deaths were registered in just nine days. There are currently 236 deaths per million population in Brazil. In comparison, the metric is 369 deaths in the US, which has the highest global death toll.





#2. India recorded more than 13,000 recoveries in a day

In some positive news, India saw the highest number of recoveries in a single day on June 21, at 13,925. Daily new recoveries have been comparatively higher in the past week as compared to early June, rising from under 4,000 recoveries a day then to more than 7,000 for all days (except 1) since June 13.



#3 Andhra Pradesh witnessing sharp rise in new cases

Andhra Pradesh is seeing a significant rise in daily new increase in cases. From under 200 new cases each day in early June, the number has skyrocketed to 491 in cases on just June 21. The state has 8,929 confirmed cases at present, of which roughly half are still active. There have been 106 deaths in Andhra Pradesh till now.



