India has 127 global patents for 6G technology now: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India now has over 127 global patents for 6G technology, Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that India has the power of trust and scale, which is leading to the demand for indigenous telecom gears overseas.
"I must also share with you that 127 patents have been obtained by Indians," Vaishnaw said on the sidelines of the 17th India Telecom event.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:44 IST
