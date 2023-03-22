PM Narendra Modi to address 'One World TB Summit' on March 24 in Varanasi

Prime Minister will visit on March 24 and address the 'One World TB Summit' on World Day at Rudrakash Convention Centre.

The PM is scheduled to address the One World TB Summit around 10:30 am.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

This summit is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership. Founded in 2001, the Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations-hosted organisation that amplifies the voices of the people, communities, and countries affected by TB.

During the event, Prime Minister will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative; the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT); a Family-centric care model for TB and the release of India's Annual TB Report 2023.

The PM will also award select States/UTs and Districts for their progress towards ending TB.

In March 2018, during the End TB summit held in New Delhi, Prime Minister called for India to achieve TB-related SDG targets by 2025, five years ahead of the stipulated time.

One World TB Summit will provide an opportunity to further deliberate upon the targets as the country moves forward to meet its TB elimination objectives.

It will also be an opportunity to showcase learnings from National TB Elimination Programmes. International delegates from over 30 countries are scheduled to be present at the summit.

In the last nine years, Prime Minister has put a special focus on transforming the landscape of and enhancing the ease of living for the people living in the city and adjoining areas.

Taking another step in this direction, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1780 crore, during the programme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Cantt station to Godowlia.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs. 645 crores. The ropeway system will be 3.75 km in length with five stations. This will facilitate ease of movement for the tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of 55 MLD sewage treatment plants at Bhagwanpur under Namami Ganga Scheme, to be built at a cost of more than Rs. 300 crores. Under the Khelo India Scheme, the foundation stone of Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium will be laid by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various other projects including a primary health centre in Bharthara village; floating jetty with changing rooms, among others.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Modi will dedicate 19 drinking water schemes, which will benefit more than 3 lakh people in 63 Gram Panchayats. To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the Mission.

For farmers, exporters and traders in and around Varanasi, the grading, sorting, and processing of fruits and vegetables will be possible at an integrated pack house which has been constructed at Karkhiyaon. Prime Minister will dedicate this project to the nation during the event. It will help in boosting agricultural exports of Varanasi and the surrounding region.

He will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools; beautification of internal city roads; redevelopment of 6 parks and ponds of the city among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate various other infrastructure projects including the ATC tower at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport; the 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800 KW solar power plant at Konia Pumping Station; the new Community Health Center at Sarnath; infrastructure improvement of Industrial estate at Chandpur; rejuvenation of temples of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama among others.

