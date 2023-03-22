JUST IN
Business Standard

Governor Das calls for augmenting computing infrastructure of RBI

The new data centre and the training institute spread over 18.55 acre, when commissioned, will cater to the emerging requirements of the Reserve Bank and the financial sector, it added

Topics
Shaktikanta Das | RBI | RBI Governor

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday stressed the need for augmenting the central bank's existing computing infrastructure supported by cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas.

In his remarks after laying the foundation stone for a greenfield data centre and enterprise computing & cybersecurity training institute in Bhubaneswar, Das acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic.

"He highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future ready RBI," an official release said.

The new data centre and the training institute spread over 18.55 acre, when commissioned, will cater to the emerging requirements of the Reserve Bank and the financial sector, it added.

The chief secretary to Government of Odisha and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:38 IST

