India has accused Huawei of tax evasion: Report

An Indian tax investigation on China's Huawei Technologies has found that the telecoms equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable income in the country, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.
Without naming the company, Ministry of Finance said that a major telecoms group "failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification" on tax claims during income tax raids on its offices in three Indian cities last month.
The ministry said a major telecoms group did not account for income of Rs 400 crore in its books.
A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The searches, carried out by I-T Department on February 15, which were spread across Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru covered the main business premises and also the residential premises of the key office bearers, said Ministry of Finance in a statement on Thursday.
"Evidences gathered and statements recorded during the search also reveal that one of the group entities engaged in providing software development services, has been disclosing lower net margins from the related parties, by claiming its operation to be of low-end nature. However, the evidences collected during the investigation indicated that this entity has been rendering significant services/ operations of high-end nature. On this aspect, suppression of income of Rs 400 crore has been detected," said the ministry.
"The search action has further revealed that the group has manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts/ loans & advances etc., which have little or no scientific/financial rationale. During the investigation, the group has failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims."
