Huawei Smart Glasses with detachable front frame design launched

Tech giant Huawei has launched a new smart glasses 'Huawei Smart Glasses' with a detachable front frame design in China.
The smart glass offers three classic frame types: Classic frame, Stylish pilot, and Retro round frame. It also comes in a variety of colourful frames.
The new Huawei smart glasses are the first glasses equipped with HarmonyOS. The glasses support the simultaneous connection of two devices, one-key switching of multiple devices, and visualized smart connection, reports GizmoChina.
They come with powerful 128mm speakers and microphones which allow hands-free access to Huawei's Celia assistant. It also has an inverse sound field acoustic system, and the directional sound cavity + sound vent structure can effectively reduce the sound around the ears.
In addition, the smart glass can intelligently broadcast information in the system APP and third-party APP applications such as WeChat and Meituan, such as flight and high-speed rail travel reminders, approaching schedule reminders, WeChat reminders, takeaway reminders and more.
In terms of price, Huawei smart glasses optical mirrors are priced at 1,699 yuan, and sunglasses are priced at 1,899 yuan.
