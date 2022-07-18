India has lost a true friend: Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Shinzo Abe

-
ALSO READ
90-member task force to probe murder of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
World mourns as former Japan PM Shinzo Abe succumbs to bullet wounds
Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM who died today?
PM Modi expresses distress over attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japan accounted for more than a tenth of India's FDI under Abe's tenure
-
As the Monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated recently.
"It is with heartfelt sadness that I wish to inform former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away recently. The House pays heartfelt condolences on the same. He passed away on July 8, 2022. He (Abe) was the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan," Birla said.
"Abe supported various interests that were beneficial for India. He considered Asia's two prominent democracies ie, India and Japan, as 'friends'. Due to this reason, the relationship between India and Japan became stronger under his regime," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.
He added, "On one hand, Japan has lost a visionary leader, on the other hand, India has lost a true friend. Abe will always be remembered for his work and excellency. The House pays heartfelt condolences on Abe's demise and hopes that God provides strength to the families and kins of the deceased."
The former Japanese Prime Minister Abe died on July 8 after being shot in the chest twice while delivering a speech in Nara in western part of the country. He collapsed and was bleeding as people heard two gunshots. He was then rushed to a hospital where he passed away.
Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.
This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.
Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU