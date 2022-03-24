India has taken up issue of return of Indian students with China: Govt

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: External Affairs minister in RS
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
Operation Ganga: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians lands at Hindon airbase
-
The government on Thursday said it has been taking up with the Chinese authorities the issue of the return of Indian students to China to resume their studies.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, said a large number of Indian students had come back to India when all universities in China had closed down following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 27, 2020, in view of the pandemic.
"As per information available, approximately 20,000 Indian students were enrolled in various courses including clinical medicine courses in different Chinese universities at that time," he said.
"A large number of them returned to India when all universities in China had closed down," he added.
Muraleedharan said the universities in China have not reopened fully as on date.
"The government has been taking up the matter of the return of Indian students with the Chinese authorities both in New Delhi and through our Embassy in China. Regular updates have been given in this regard by the Embassy to the Indian students," Muraleedharan said.
He said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had taken up the matter with the National Medical Commission and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to explore options to address the concerns of the affected students.
The minister said the commission has issued a circular on March 4 stating that in view of a large number of Indian medical students in foreign institutions who have not been able to complete internships, it has decided to accept applications from such foreign medical graduates to complete the remaining part of an internship in India.
Muraleedharan said the Chinese government has advised Chinese universities to maintain contact with foreign students and continue classes online.
To a separate question, he said the MEA has received and addressed" a total of 4957 NRI marital complaints from Indian brides and grooms over the last five years.
The minister said a total amount of Rs 64 lakhs has been spent for providing legal and financial assistance to Indian women deserted by their overseas Indian/foreign husbands under the Indian Community Welfare Fund from 2017 to 2021.
Muraleedharan said 231 passports of the NRIs, implicated in the disputes, have been revoked/cancelled during the last five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU