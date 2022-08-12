Officials seize 831 gm of gold worth Rs 43.29 lakh at Mangaluru airport

Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized 24 carat weighing 831 gm from a passenger who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai on Wednesday.

A Customs communique here said the male passenger, hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, was carrying the in paste form.

He had packed the in a white tape pouch and had concealed it inside a stitched pocket of the undergarment that he had worn. The seized gold is valued at Rs 43.29 lakh.

In another seizure on Thursday, officials of the air intelligence unit seized assorted foreign currency equivalent to Indian currency value of Rs 5,97,040 from a male passenger hailing from Bhatkal who was to travel to Dubai by a SpiceJet flight.

The passenger had concealed the currency in a handbag carried by him, the communique said.

