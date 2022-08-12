Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

A migrant worker from was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh # at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)