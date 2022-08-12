Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

-
ALSO READ
LeT modules busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, five arrested
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
Curfew and internet suspension in parts of Kashmir over Prophet row
3 LeT terrorists trapped in J&K's Budgam encounter with security forces
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
-
A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.
The attack took place around midnight, they said.
"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 09:59 IST