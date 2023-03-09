India is getting 'world ready', world is getting 'India ready': Jaishankar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
S Jaishankar | G20 meeting | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in India's G20 presidency year, the country is getting "world ready" and the world is getting "India ready".

Jaishankar inaugurated the refurbished Golden Haveli in Chandni Chowk. The haveli has been refurbished by BJP leader Vijay Goel who also gave a tour of the haveli to Jaishankar.

"Pleased to inaugurate Golden Haveli Dharampura today. Thank Vijay Goel for the opportunity. Promoting our culture & heritage, generating tourism and expanding employment go hand in hand," Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures from the event.

"In the G20 year, India is getting 'world ready' and the world is getting 'India ready'," he said.

The haveli is situated in the heart of Chandni Chowk near Kinari Bazar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:16 IST

