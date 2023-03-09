IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to Rs 351.75 cr in February

-
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 351.75 crore in February 2023.
The company had reported the toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the February 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India's economic stability in the post-pandemic era.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:12 IST
