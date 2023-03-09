JUST IN
Carlsen's last gambit: Why World Chess Champion checked his title defence
Go after the masterminds of teachers' scam: Judge to CBI officials
Delhi HC likely to hear Sisodia's bail plea on Friday in excise policy case
IndiGo appoints Mark Sutch as CCO for international cargo business
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges
Oreva yet to pay first installment to victims of Morbi bridge collapse
Indian Overseas Bank disburses loans worth Rs 5.02 cr to self-help groups
Rajasthan government orders crop assessment for providing relief to farmers
CBI takes over probe in financial irregularities in national creche scheme
PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Go after the masterminds of teachers' scam: Judge to CBI officials
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to Rs 351.75 cr in February

The company had reported the toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement

Topics
IRB Infra | toll tax | toll collection

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The authority had estimated around Rs 4,995 crore from monetisation of this tranche of 566 km of highways under the TOT model, sources said. The first bundle of the monetisation programme gave NHAI Rs 9,682 crore
Representative Image

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 351.75 crore in February 2023.

The company had reported the toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the February 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India's economic stability in the post-pandemic era.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IRB Infra

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU