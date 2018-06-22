India is trying to make Iran's Chabahar Port operational by 2019: Govt

-
India is trying to make Chabahar Port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
The Indian-backed Chabahar port complex in Iran is being developed as part of a new transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan that could potentially open the way for millions of dollars in trade and cut its dependence on Pakistan, its sometimes-hostile neighbour.
The port would offer easy accessibility to CIS countries, Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the statement.
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and penalize financial institutions for doing business with Tehran is clouding Chabahar's viability.
