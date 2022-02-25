India, Japan to hold annual military drill in Karnataka from Feb 27-Mar 10

-
ALSO READ
Russia extends military drills near Ukrainian border as violence spikes
UK aircraft carrier visits Japan for drill amid China worry
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Gen Rawat, Austin discuss expanding cooperation with regional partners
French and Indian navies conduct drill off western coast: Report
-
India and Japan will conduct the annual joint military exercise "Dharma Guardian 2022" in Belgaum, Karnataka, from February 27 to March 10, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
"In the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, this exercise with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of current global situation," the ministry's statement said.
The Japanese forces arrived at Belgaum on Friday to take part in this exercise, it noted.
India, Japan, the US and Australia are part of the Quad group that has been formed to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free from any malignant influence of China.
The scope of Dharma Guardian exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi urban and urban terrain, the statement said.
Combat experienced troops of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army and 30th Infantry Regiment of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces are participating in the exercise this year, it noted.
The 12-day-long exercise schedule includes house interventions drills, raid on terrorist hideouts in semi urban terrain, combat first aid, unarmed combat and close quarter combat firing where both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats, it mentioned.
The joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two day validation exercise scheduled on March 8 and March 9, it said.
"Special emphasis is being laid on enhancing tactical skills to fight global terrorism and on enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote Army to Army relations," the statement read.
The annual exercise has been taking place since 2018, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU