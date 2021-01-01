India lodges protest with Pakistan over vandalisation of Hindu temple

-
ALSO READ
India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over construction of dam in PoK
Hope India, Pakistan can 'properly' handle differences via dialogue: China
Figments of imagination: India blasts Pakistan's charge on terrorism
Aware of threats to CPEC, enhancing security measures: Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army says one soldier killed, 5 others injured in Indian firing
-
India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karak district in the northwest Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Friday.
The protest was conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels, they said.
On Wednesday, the temple was vandalised by a mob, protesting against its expansion work.
Over 30 people, mostly members of a radical Islamist party, were arrested over the attack, Pakistani officials said on Thursday.
The attack on the temple in Terri village of Karak district drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and Hindu community leaders.
On Thursday, the provincial government ordered authorities to reconstruct the damaged temple as it vowed to bring the culprits to justice.
According to the local police, they arrested more than 30 people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak, in overnight raids.
Over 350 people have been named in the FIR, Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has said.
Abbasi said all the sections of law relating to terrorism have been included in the FIR against the accused.
Pakistan's Supreme Court took note of the attack on Thursday and ordered the local authorities to appear before the court on January 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU