Pakistan Army says one soldier killed, 5 others injured in Indian firing

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Baramulla, 4 civilians injured
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir; BSF SI killed, jawan injured
Two army soldiers, BSF officer, three civilians killed in Pak firing at LoC
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured
Frequent ceasefire violations by Pak making LoC villagers' lives miserable
-
Pakistan's army said on Friday that the Indian troops resorted to "heavy firing" across the Line of Control (LoC), killing one Pakistani soldier and wounding five others.
In a statement, the Pakistan Army said that on November 13, Indian troops "opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along LoC in various sectors.
The firing killed one Pakistani soldier and injured five others, it said.
It added that four civilians were also killed and 12 others injured.
The statement said the Pakistani troops also targeted Indian posts along the LoC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU