JUST IN
What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time
WRI, GEF to form Secretariat for preservation of 30% land, ocean by 2030
Top Headlines: PM Modi cautions against Covid, GAIL's LNG hunt, and more
UP govt to make new policy for Covid management: CM amid fresh concerns
Electricity cut off in houses of those who joined Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
Latest news LIVE: Mandaviya to meet state health ministers over Covid surge
ED seizes assets of Saravana Stores worth Rs 66 cr in money laundering case
UP's Sania Mirza set to become country's first Muslim female fighter pilot
Bihar fully prepared to handle new Covid surge: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Japanese, Indian air forces to hold joint fighter jet training from Jan 16
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time
icon-arrow-left
Dense fog, biting cold waves cover North India; 21 trains running late
Business Standard

Avoid public gatherings, international travel amid fresh Covid scare: IMA

The Indian Medical Association has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings, and international travel amid a rising number of Covid cases

Topics
indian medical association | IMA | Social distancing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A policeman asks people to leave the promenade at Marine drive, during restrictions to limit public gatherings amidst the spread of Covid, in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the IMA also appealed to people to go for vaccination against the viral disease, including taking the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks at public places and following social-distancing norms.

According to reports, around 5.37 lakh fresh cases of the infection were reported in a 24-hour period recently from countries such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, the IMA said.

"With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past," it said.

The doctors' body also appealed to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation, as seen in 2021, by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

The IMA has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches, asking them to take the necessary steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.

"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore, there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," the IMA said.

It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitiser and consulting doctors in case of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and loose motion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on indian medical association

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 09:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU