JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Mandaviya to meet state health ministers over Covid surge
ED seizes assets of Saravana Stores worth Rs 66 cr in money laundering case
UP's Sania Mirza set to become country's first Muslim female fighter pilot
Bihar fully prepared to handle new Covid surge: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Japanese, Indian air forces to hold joint fighter jet training from Jan 16
Maharashtra to test international passengers for Covid-19; masks advised
Karnataka to conduct Covid-19 test of those with influenza-like illness
Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over Covid surge
No breakthrough in 17th round of India-China high-level military talks
Sixth round of India-UK FTA ends with detailed draft treaty talks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Electricity cut off in houses of those who joined Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP govt to make new policy for Covid management: CM amid fresh concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government will formulate a fresh policy for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee, CM Yogi Adityanath said

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

The Uttar Pradesh government will formulate a fresh policy for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

He added, "With no fresh Covid cases in the state in the last 24 hours and the situation well under control, the changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical Education and Health Department should do preparations with better coordination. The new policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee."

He said, "Even as the increase in new Covid cases is being seen in different countries for the last one week, the situation remains in control in Uttar Pradesh. The Covid- positivity rate of the state in December has been 0.01 per cent. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 62. In the last 24 hours, 27,208 tests were done and not a single new patient was confirmed. During the same period, 33 people recovered."

The Chief Minister directed officials that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strategy of trace, test, treat and vaccinate to prevent Covid-19 has proved successful.

"Covid protocol must be strictly followed. Make people aware about wearing face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, bus, railway stations and markets. Activate the public address system," he added.

He also said that the new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored. Whatever and whenever new cases are found, their genome sequencing should be done.

Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions, the Chief Minister added.

Regarding rural areas, he said: "In accordance with the spirit of the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar' (providing sick people treatment closer to their homes), cooperation of village heads, Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs should be taken. These people have played a valuable role in the fight against Covid-19 so far. They need to contribute effectively again to track sick people with Covid symptoms in their areas and provide immediate hospital/doctor services as per the need."

The Chief Minister added that new posts of specialist doctors must be created by examining the updated requirements of medical institutions and the old posts must not be scrapped.

"It should be ensured that there is no shortage of life-saving medicines in the state. There is a need to improve the functioning of the Medical Supplies Corporation. The works of the department should be reviewed at the Health Minister's level," he said.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 08:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU