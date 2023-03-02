JUST IN
Business Standard

India logs 268 Covid cases, active tally at 2,439; recovery rate at 98.8%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,668, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,439, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,772, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,879) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,668, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:51 IST

