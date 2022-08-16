JUST IN
Coal stocks at thermal power stations to last 17 days, says senior official
India loses U17 WC rights on Fifa ban, SC to hear govt's plea tomorrow
What is Bal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
Smallpox vax protection against monkeypox may not be lasting: Lancet study
Rajnath hands over wide range of indigenous military equipment to Army
Threat to Ambanis: Court sends accused jeweller to custody till Aug 20
UP court rejects politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case
Uber charges Noida resident Rs 3k from Delhi airport to home on a sunny day
BHARAT: An Indian font that integrates elements from 12 languages
Top headlines: WPI inflation eases to 5-month low; Go Digit files for IPO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients have taken precaution dose: Sisodia
Business Standard

India loses U17 WC rights on Fifa ban, SC to hear govt's plea tomorrow

The FIFA suspension has stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled in October

Topics
FIFA | Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Fifa
On August 11, the court had allowed a request by the sports ministry for an opportunity to have a meeting with its CoA and Fifa

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by the Union government over the issue of Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect.

The FIFA suspension has stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled in October.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the AIFF matter before a Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna. “One matter is coming up tomorrow (August 17) with reference to AIFF. There was some development yesterday (Monday). It may not be deleted,” he said.

Mehta said Fifa had in its statement cited “undue influence from third parties” as the reason for AIFF’s suspension.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a panel of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the daily affairs,” the release by Fifa reads.

The apex court had appointed a committee of administrators (CoA) to govern AIFF after an order on May 18 this year. It observed that AIFF’s executive committee continuing beyond its four-year term was “not proper governance”.

The court had also relieved AIFF’s former president Praful Patel and his executive committee from their responsibilities. The elections to AIFF did not take place as the matter regarding its constitution was pending before the court.

On August 10, the CoA had filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Patel and other office-bearers of state football associations accusing them of trying to defeat the purpose of the apex court’s supervision through the CoA.

On August 11, the court had allowed a request by the sports ministry for an opportunity to have a meeting with its CoA and Fifa.

The court said it wanted India to host the World Cup. “You want to sort it out among yourselves. We have no difficulty because we want the World Cup to be held here,” Justice Chandrachud had told AIFF, states associations, the ministry, and other stakeholders.

Regarding AIFF elections, the court had agreed with the CoA’s proposal that 36 eminent football players should be part of the electoral college with right to vote in the elections.
Read our full coverage on FIFA

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 21:58 IST

`
.