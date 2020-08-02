India must not deny children advantages of knowing English: Ex-ISRO chief

One of the architects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr K Kasturirangan has played a pivotal role in the latest reforms in Indian education.

As chairman of the Kasturirangan Committee that submitted the report that helped form the policy document, the Indian space scientist has been instrumental in making Indian education 21st century-ready. In an interview with Vinay Umarji and T E Narasimhan, Kasturirangan defends scepticism, especially around regional languages as a medium of instruction and fee cap for ...