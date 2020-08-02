JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra malls set to open, owners expect Diwali to bring the spark back

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus
Business Standard

India must not deny children advantages of knowing English: Ex-ISRO chief

The policy has a keen focus on early childhood care and education as well as in ensuring that students attain literacy and numeracy

Topics
ISRO | national education policy | Indian education

Vinay Umarji & T E Narasimhan 

One of the architects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr K Kasturirangan has played a pivotal role in the latest reforms in Indian education.

As chairman of the Kasturirangan Committee that submitted the report that helped form the policy document, the Indian space scientist has been instrumental in making Indian education 21st century-ready. In an interview with Vinay Umarji and T E Narasimhan, Kasturirangan defends scepticism, especially around regional languages as a medium of instruction and fee cap for ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 23:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU