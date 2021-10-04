India, Nepal to discuss border issues from October 5-7 in New Delhi

-
-
The 5th Annual Co-ordination meeting between Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal and 'Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) Inspector General will be held from October 5 to 7, 2021 here in New Delhi.
The 12-member SSB delegation will be led by DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra while the nine-member Nepalese side will be headed by the APF's IG Shailendra Khanal.
During the three days talk, both forces will hold discussions on border related issues and to enable better coordination between the both Border Guarding Forces.
The meeting will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information by both sides. "The DG level talks are being held to discuss border-related issues and to enable better coordination between both Border Guarding Forces. The meeting will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information by both the border guarding forces," the SSB said here in a statement.
ADG, SSB and IG APF have been holding Co-ordination meetings every year since 2012 alternatively in India and Nepal.
Both the border guarding forces will place emphasis on the issues, addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb trans-border crimes and timely sharing information, an official in the SSB said.
The official also said that several important matters like the security situation along the border, coordination meetings at field level, sharing of information about crimes and criminals, training of armed police personnel and mutual visits by officers of two countries are on the agenda and that will be discussed in detail.
India and Nepal not only share the boundary but also share the cultural relations with each other on trade, economic partnership and people to people contact. The matrimonial alliances between the people living on the border have been very common for a long time.
