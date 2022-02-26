India on course to become gender-just nation in future: President Kovind

President on Saturday said that girls outperforming boys in various examinations indicate that India is on course to become a "gender-just" nation in future.

Attending the 19th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam, Kovind said he was happy to observe that the varsity has been promoting women empowerment through education.

I am told about 1,250 students graduated today, out of whom about 45 per cent are women," he said.

Of the 47 students who have been awarded gold medals, 27 are girls and it is more than half of the total number of gold medalists, said Kovind, who is the Visitor of Tezpur University.

"I have observed this trend of our daughters outperforming the boys in most of the convocations I have attended. This excellence displayed by women is a reflection of India's future as a gender-just nation. I convey my special congratulations to each and every daughter for her distinct achievement today," the president said.

He urged the students and faculty of the varsity to strive to make it a major centre of innovation, and provide solutions to local and problems.

"I am happy to know about innovative solutions provided by Tezpur University for making available safe drinking water in many villages in Assam. The scope of the university's engagement with villages should be further expanded.

"As a Visitor of the institutions of higher education under the central government, I have been encouraging the institutions to promote Universities' Social Responsibility or USR on the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility," he said.

Engagement of students with the rural population is one of the key features of USR, and Tezpur University can adopt some villages for helping in their overall development under this initiative, Kovind said.

He also appealed to the students passing out to actively participate in promotion and marketing of organic agricultural produce from the northeast.

"I am happy to note that the university has received approval under the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme for setting up an incubation centre to process jackfruit and ready-to-eat cereal-based products," he said.

"In this context, I am reminded of the unique Joha rice of Assam, which is known for its excellent taste and aroma... Universities of Assam can help the farmers by branding, popularising and marketing this unique variety of rice. There are many such agricultural products that can be promoted," he added.

The president also lauded the efforts of the Assam government in conserving biodiversity, and said he will visit the famed Kaziranga Park to take stock of the initiatives there.

"Assam is gifted with extraordinary beauty of nature and rich biodiversity. This has to be preserved. Every resident of Assam, especially the youth, has to be very active on the fronts of conservation and sustainable development.

"The young population has greater stakes in keeping the planet green. They have to demonstrate greater awareness through their actions," Kovind said.

Kovind said that development initiatives for the eastern part of India, specially the northeast, are being given special thrust.

"The young population is both a driver and a key beneficiary of development and progress. I am happy to note that the university is promoting collaboration with major industries," he said.

The president further said that the central government has decided to establish a Digital University to provide access to students across the country to world-class universal education with personalised learning experience.

"The Digital University will provide education in different Indian languages and ICT formats. Tezpur University can become an active stakeholder in this initiative, especially by providing high-quality digital content in Assamese and other languages of the northeast," Kovind said.

