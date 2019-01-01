India, Pakistan armies exchange fire on LoC in Poonch on New Year's day

-
The Indian and Pakistani armies traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
Defence sources said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on Tuesday morning.
"Pakistani firing began early this morning in Khari Karmara area of the LoC. Indian positions retaliated strongly. No casualty or damage was reported on our side," an informed source said.
Tuesday's ceasefire violation comes on the first day of the New Year. In 2018, there have been over 1,400 ceasefire violations on the LoC and the International Border (IB) by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
