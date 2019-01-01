JUST IN
Koregaon Bhima anniversary: Security up as people gather to pay tributes
India, Pakistan armies exchange fire on LoC in Poonch on New Year's day

Defence sources said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on Tuesday morning

IANS  |  Jammu 

The Indian and Pakistani armies traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

"Pakistani firing began early this morning in Khari Karmara area of the LoC. Indian positions retaliated strongly. No casualty or damage was reported on our side," an informed source said.

Tuesday's ceasefire violation comes on the first day of the New Year. In 2018, there have been over 1,400 ceasefire violations on the LoC and the International Border (IB) by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

 
First Published: Tue, January 01 2019. 12:28 IST

