India receives above average monsoon rains for second straight year

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India received above average monsoon rainfall for the second year in a row in 2020 - the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday.
The extra June-September rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice, rapeseed and chickpeas, improving their earnings down the line and helping revive rural demand hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
