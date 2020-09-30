Maharashtra govt considering resumption of local trains: Aaditya Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
How long will local train services be restricted: HC asks Maharashtra
Let lawyers travel in local trains on experimental basis: Bombay HC
Bombay HC seeks state govt's reply on lawyers' plea to allow train commute
Labourers in Mumbai defy coronavirus lockdown as desperation peaks
Students with valid I-cards, hall tickets can use Mumbai local trains
-
The Maharashtra government is
seriously considering resumption of normal local train services in Mumbai by October 15, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Wednesday said quoting state minister Aaditya Thackeray.
According to the Sena publication, Thackeray who is the environment and tourism minister, said the issue of resumption of suburban train services for common citizens is being considered as part of efforts to bring the state's economy back on track.
In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the local trains are currently being run only for essential services staff, state and central government staff, employees of nationalised and private banks, PSUs and pharma companies, and QR code-based identity cards are mandatory for them.
"The government is seriously considering starting normal train services for citizens by October 15. The decision will be taken after ensuring all COVID-19 related safety protocols are followed," Thackeray said.
He also said that to reduce vehicular traffic, a proposal of keeping offices and commercial establishments working for 24 hours is being considered.
It is difficult to reschedule the office hours since there are different kinds of offices and commercial establishments in Mumbai, the minister said.
He said the government was in talks with offices, establishments and corporates regarding working hours.
The government is also in talks with the Railways to increase the frequency of these train services, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU