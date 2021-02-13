India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 10.6 mn

India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 108,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 155,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 106,00,625, which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 150,000.

There are 136,571 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which comprises1.25 per cent of the total number of cases, data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-mmillion mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, 4 million on September 5 and 5 million on September 16.

It went past 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and surpassed the 10 million mark on December 19.