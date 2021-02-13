Covid-19: Pak approves China's CanSino vaccine for emergency use

-
-
China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine has become the second Chinese vaccine to be approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said.
Earlier in January, Pakistan approved China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use after evaluating its safety and quality. Pakistan officially launched its vaccination drive on February 3 after receiving China-gifted Covid-19 vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/rs
