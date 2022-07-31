JUST IN

India records 19,673 new Covid cases; active caseload reaches 143,676

India's COVID-19 case rally rose by 19,673 in a day to reach 4,40,19,811 while active cases reached 143,676

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India's COVID-19 case rally rose by 19,673 in a day to reach 4,40,19,811 while active cases reached 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,357 with 39 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active caseload increased by 292 in a day and comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.48 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,33,49,778 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.88 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 204.25 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 10:35 IST

