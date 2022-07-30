Odisha reports 981 new Covid-19 cases, including 166 children in a day

recorded 981 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 39 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 13,12,116, a health department bulletin said.

At least 166 children were among the fresh patients, it said.

The toll remained at 9,138 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The total number of recoveries rose to 12,96,293 as 1,136 more people recuperated since Friday, according to the bulletin.

now has 6,632 active patients, and of them, 1,442 are in Sundargarh and 1,359 in Khurda, it said.

The test positivity rate was at 4.63 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 21,203 sample tests.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of new infections at 259, followed by 150 in Khurda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)