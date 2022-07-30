JUST IN

Business Standard

Odisha reports 981 new Covid-19 cases, including 166 children in a day

Odisha recorded 981 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 39 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,312,116, a health department bulletin said

Odisha  | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 
Odisha recorded 981 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 39 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 13,12,116, a health department bulletin said.

At least 166 children were among the fresh patients, it said.

The toll remained at 9,138 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The total number of recoveries rose to 12,96,293 as 1,136 more people recuperated since Friday, according to the bulletin.

Odisha now has 6,632 active patients, and of them, 1,442 are in Sundargarh and 1,359 in Khurda, it said.

The test positivity rate was at 4.63 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 21,203 sample tests.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of new infections at 259, followed by 150 in Khurda.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 16:31 IST

