Chhattisgarh logs 658 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 6.44%

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 658 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 6.44 per cent, taking the tally to 11,65,683, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,066, an official said.
The recovery count rose by 492 and stood at 11,48,177, leaving the state with 3,440 active cases, he said.
"Raipur led with 162 cases, followed by 93 in Durg, 66 in Rajnandgaon, 51 in Dhamtari, 43 in Raigarh, 30 in Balod, 27 in Bilaspur, 21 in Korba and 15 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts," he said.
With 10,216 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,32,021, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,683, new cases 658, death toll 14,066, recovered 11,48,177, active cases 3,440, today tests 10,216, total tests 1,82,32,021.
