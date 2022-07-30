JUST IN

CBI seizes AgustaWestland chopper in DHFL loan fraud case of Rs 36,415 cr
PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Channu, says her success inspires Indians
Mirabai Chanu wins 49-kg title, bags India's first gold medal in CWG 2022
PM Modi urges judiciary for speeding up release of undertrials in country
EPFO launches face authentication for pensioners to submit certificates
Doval urges religious leaders to counter radical forces creating animosity
Withdrawal of excise policy: Too early to gauge impact, say restaurateurs
NDA govt brought in fundamental change under PM Modi: Nirmala Sitharaman
Over 48.7 mn ITRs filed so far as deadline ends Sunday, says I-T dept
Delhiites likely to face liquor shortage as govt withdraws excise policy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

CBI seizes AgustaWestland chopper in DHFL loan fraud case of Rs 36,415 cr

Delhi reports 1,333 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in a single day

Business Standard

Chhattisgarh logs 658 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 6.44%

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 658 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 6.44 per cent, taking the tally to 1,165,683, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,066, an official said

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 
coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 658 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 6.44 per cent, taking the tally to 11,65,683, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,066, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 492 and stood at 11,48,177, leaving the state with 3,440 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 162 cases, followed by 93 in Durg, 66 in Rajnandgaon, 51 in Dhamtari, 43 in Raigarh, 30 in Balod, 27 in Bilaspur, 21 in Korba and 15 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts," he said.

With 10,216 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,32,021, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,683, new cases 658, death toll 14,066, recovered 11,48,177, active cases 3,440, today tests 10,216, total tests 1,82,32,021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 23:52 IST

`