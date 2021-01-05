India records lowest daily coronavirus cases in more than six months

recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months,taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to1,03,56,844, accordingto the Union data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to1,49,850with 201new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed



Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958pushing the national recovery rate to96.32 percent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15thconsecutive day.

There are 2,31,036active infections in the country whichcomprises2.23per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,17,65,31,997 samples have been tested up toJanuary 4 with8,96,236samples being tested on Monday.

