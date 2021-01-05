Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

-
US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.
"Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, increasing its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021," the company said in a statement on its website.
"Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021," it said.
