India records over 38,000 fresh infections, daily positivity rate at 2.39%

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
India on Saturday reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.
The cumulative caseload in the country reached 3,18,95,385 including 4,12,153 active infections. The active cases constitute only 1.29 per cent of the total infections.
Recoveries of 40,017 patients during the last 24 hours pushed the overall recoveries to 3,10,55,861. At present, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.39 per cent.
The country recorded 4,27,371 deaths due to COVID-19, of which 617 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 47.83 crore tests have been conducted.
India crossed a significant milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive.
With 49,55,138 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, India has so far administered a total of 50,10,09,609 doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU