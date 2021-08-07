India records over 38,000 fresh infections, daily positivity rate at 2.39%

India on Saturday reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 3,18,95,385 including 4,12,153 active infections. The active cases constitute only 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

Recoveries of 40,017 patients during the last 24 hours pushed the overall recoveries to 3,10,55,861. At present, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.39 per cent.

The country recorded 4,27,371 deaths due to COVID-19, of which 617 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 47.83 crore tests have been conducted.

India crossed a significant milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive.

With 49,55,138 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, India has so far administered a total of 50,10,09,609 doses.

