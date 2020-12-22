India reports 19,556 new coronavirus cases, active cases at 292,000

-
India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus infections as only 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With the addition of new cases, the country's coronavirus count reached 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 2,92,518 after 30,376 new recoveries were recorded. The overall recoveries have now mounted to 96,36,487.
As per Health Ministry 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,46,111.
Kerala has 60,670 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, Maharashtra follows with 60,593.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,31,70,557 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 21, of these, 10,72,228 samples were tested on Monday.
On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of the country's total positive cases and the recovery rate improved to 95.53 per cent.
