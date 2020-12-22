New daily coronavirus cases in India dip below 20,000 after nearly 6 months

The number of new infections reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID-19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with19,556 new infections being reported in a day. Thedeath toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to95.65 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh.

There are 2,92,518 active infections in the country whichcomprises2.90per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up toDecember 21 with10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.

