New daily coronavirus cases in India dip below 20,000 after nearly 6 months

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Noida records 32 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97%
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID-19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with19,556 new infections being reported in a day. Thedeath toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to95.65 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh.
There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.90per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up toDecember 21 with10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU