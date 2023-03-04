JUST IN
India reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 2,686
Railways to start Vande Bharat train from Mumbai-Goa: Union minister Danve
EPFO link programmed to deny benefits of SC order on higher pension: Union
Chennai, Kolkata, in India, at particular risk due to sea level rise: Study
WPL could offer a path to India Team for the youth: Gujarat Giants' captain
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to embark on India visit from March 8-11
More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, discusses India's innovation and progress
Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar meets counterparts from France, Bangladesh
Kejriwal to address public rally in K'taka to kickstart poll campaign
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Railways to start Vande Bharat train from Mumbai-Goa: Union minister Danve
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 2,686

The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged more than 300 fresh coronavirus cases after 97 days, while the active cases increased to 2,686, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country saw a single-day rise of 334 new cases, while the death toll rose to 5,30,775 with three latest fatalities -- two reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,496).

The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,035, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 12:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU