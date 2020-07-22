JUST IN
Mumbai coronavirus update: Situation 'in control', says BMC official
India reports 37,724 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; tally nears 1.2 million

The death toll due to the disease rises to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for Covid-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.

India added 37,724 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday pushing the country's tally to11,92,915, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 7,53,049 people have recovered so far.

Thus 63.13 per cent people have recovered.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day when Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Karnataka, 37 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 34 from Gujarat, 27 from Delhi, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities each followed by Odisha with six deaths, Chhattisgarh four, Goa three, Jharkhand two while Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura have registered a fatality each.
