India reports 39,070 Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 406,822

India reported 39,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 43,910 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The active cases of COVID-19 in the country now stands at 4,06,822.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cumulative caseload of COVID infection in the country has reached 3,19,34,455 while 3,10,99,771 people have recovered from the infection so far.
The recovery rate now stands at 97.39 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.27 per cent. Also, the weekly positivity rate, which is currently at 2.38 per cent, remained below 5 per cent.
India also witnessed 491 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 4,27,862.
The testing capacity has substantially ramped up as the country has conducted 48 crore tests so far.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 50 crore yesterday. As per government data, cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
As many as 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, stated the Health Ministry.
