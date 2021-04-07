UP reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 6,023 new cases take tally to 645,930

reported 40 COVID-19 fatalities and 6,023 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930.

Of the fresh fatalities due to the disease, six were from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, the state government said in a statement.

In addition, one fatality each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, it added.

Of the 6,023 fresh cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur.

Till now, 6,04,979 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement said.

