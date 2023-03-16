JUST IN
Assam boards question paper sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp: Police
Bengaluru honoured with $150,000 global award for tobacco control efforts
US: Indian Navy's P8I aircraft reaches Guam for Exercise Sea Dragon
Eric Garcetti: Everything you need to know about new US ambassador to India
All you need to know about the richest Indian families and their wealth
First case of H3N2 detected in Assam, health dept keeping close watch
Delhi excise policy scam: Kavitha to appear for questioning before ED today
West Bengal business meet in Nov, govt plans campaign in multiple states
Uttarakhand FM Premchand presents Budget of Rs 77,407 crores for 2023-24
4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Assam boards question paper sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp: Police
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 754 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 4,623

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

More than 700 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.

Continuing with its recent upward trend, a total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases reported so far has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,92,710).

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,57,297, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU