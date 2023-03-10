JUST IN
India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 11:54 IST

