India reports 444 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 3,809

-
ALSO READ
India records 656 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally declines
India adds 91 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally unchanged at 1,817
ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208
-
India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 10:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU