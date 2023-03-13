India reports 444 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 3,809

JUST IN
India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

India | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 10:48 IST

