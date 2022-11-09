JUST IN
Nearly 50% of displaced Mizoram tribal voters enrolled in Tripura: Officers
Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category; AQI at 329
What is the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, and what does it aim to achieve?
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 63rd day, Rahul interacts with locals in Maha
What is COP27?
BJP core group meet at JP Nadda's residence to discuss Gujarat elections
AAP MLAs hold crucial meeting ahead of Delhi MCD polls on December 4
AAP will never come to power so promise of freebies don't matter: Gadkari
Top headlines: New export clearence system, earthquake in Nepal, and more
Latest LIVE: Justice D Y Chandrachud takes oath as Chief Justice of India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India
Business Standard

India reports 811 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active cases at 13,559

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, while the active cases declined to 13,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,511 with two fatalities being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 462 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,18,882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 11:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU