Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane records 170 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,537

Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 170 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,43,591, a health official said on Saturday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Covid test
Representative Image

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,537 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,953 and the count of recoveries stood at 7,30,684, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 12:53 IST

