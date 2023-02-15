JUST IN
Business Standard

India reports 102 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 1,823

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India saw a single-day rise of 102 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload increased to 1,823, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's Covid death toll stands at 5,30,756 with three latest fatalities -- two reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala -- the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of coronavirus cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,376).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:45 IST

